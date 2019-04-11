Poland's LPP sees online sales of over $263 million in 2019

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s LPP expects online sales of over 1 billion zlotys ($263 million) in 2019, the fashion retailer said in a presentation on Thursday.

The company is also sticking to its target of e-commerce representing 20 percent of sales by 2021, it said.

LPP said that in the second half of 2019 it plans to launch online stores for all countries in the European Union and for Ukraine. The distribution centre for these businesses will be in Romania.

($1 = 3.7967 zlotys)