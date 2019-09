FILE PHOTO: A trading screen is seen following the opening of the markets by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua at the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc confirmed on Wednesday that Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited had made an unsolicited, preliminary and highly conditional proposal to buy the bourse operator.

“LSEG remains committed to and continues to make good progress on its proposed acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings,” the company said in a statement.