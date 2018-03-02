FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

LSE Group lifts operating profit 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 - London Stock Exchange Group reported an 47 percent rise in full-year operating profit on Friday as its clearing house LCH posted record volumes across multiple clearing services and company flotations hit a three-year high.

LSE said operating profit for last year rose to 626 million pounds ($862.69 million), while total income rose 18 percent to 1.96 billion pounds.

Total income was forecast at 1.94 billion pounds, according to company compiled estimates from 14 analysts.

“We have delivered another year of strong performance with growth across all of our core businesses,” said David Warren, CFO and Interim Group Chief Executive. ($1 = 0.7256 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
