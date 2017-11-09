FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist investor TCI might call EGM to oust LSE chairman Brydon - source
Sections
Featured
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
Commodities
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
When love turns a slum into haven
Editor's Picks
When love turns a slum into haven
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 2:02 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Activist investor TCI might call EGM to oust LSE chairman Brydon - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Activist firm TCI Fund Management might call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to oust London Stock Exchange Group chairman Donald Brydon, a source close to the firm told Reuters.

Chris Hohn’s London-based hedge fund firm TCI may write to the board to request the meeting on Thursday afternoon after it first sent a letter asking for Brydon to step down last week.

A spokesman at LSE declined to comment.

Sky News reported earlier on Thursday that TCI was ‘plotting’ an imminent move to unseat Brydon. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.