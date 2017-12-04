FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LSE investor TCI says non-exec directors to stay if chairman leaves
December 4, 2017 / 12:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

LSE investor TCI says non-exec directors to stay if chairman leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Non-executive directors at the London Stock Exchange are committed to remain in place if chairman Donald Brydon is removed, hedge fund TCI fund management said.

The activist hedge fund manager TCI, which has been engaged in a public spat with LSE over the handling of the departure of its CEO, also said Brydon has run a poor process with regards to CEO succession and shareholder engagement.

LSE meets shareholders on Dec 19 to decide if Brydon should be removed, as demanded by TCI.

A spokeswoman for LSE said the company did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
