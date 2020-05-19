Exclusive: Nasdaq informs China's Luckin Coffee it must delist - sources

FILE PHOTO: A cup of 'Luckin Coffee,' coffee is displayed during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc has delivered a notice to China’s Luckin Coffee Inc informing it that it has to delist from the U.S. stock exchange, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Luckin Coffee, which had a U.S. IPO in early 2019, announced last month that an internal investigation had shown its chief operating officer and other employees fabricated sales deals.

The sources requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Luckin Coffee and Nasdaq did not immediately respond to requests for comment.