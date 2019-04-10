Lufthansa takes first formal step towards selling catering unit

FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa Airbus A321-100 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa has made the first formal step towards selling its catering unit LSG, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

“With this step, potential investors are being invited to make their bids,” the spokesman said, adding that Lufthansa planned to sell its unit to a strategic investor in the catering sector.

Austria’s Do&Co and Switzerland’s Gategroup are expected to make offers for the European LSG operations, people familiar with the matter said in March.

Lufthansa’s LSG unit employs 35,000 staff and gerenated revenues of 3.2 billion euros last year.