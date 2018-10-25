Lufthansa eyes divestments of non-core businesses - Handelsblatt newspaper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa is considering to divest divisions outside its core airline business, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Thursday.
“We are currently questioning whether Lufthansa is still the right owner of, for instance, a catering specialist or a maintenance firm”, the report cites an unnamed source at the company as saying.
Lufthansa’s executives are having various options put together for its catering subsidiary LSG Sky Chefs in a first step, the report added.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Riham Alkousaa