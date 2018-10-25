FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 2:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lufthansa eyes divestments of non-core businesses - Handelsblatt newspaper

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa is considering to divest divisions outside its core airline business, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Thursday.

Lufthansa presents its new logo during a press event in a maintenance hangar of the airline at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/Files

“We are currently questioning whether Lufthansa is still the right owner of, for instance, a catering specialist or a maintenance firm”, the report cites an unnamed source at the company as saying.

Lufthansa’s executives are having various options put together for its catering subsidiary LSG Sky Chefs in a first step, the report added.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Riham Alkousaa

