FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Lufthansa, Fraport now aim for airport fees deal next week - sources
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 29, 2017 / 12:31 PM / a month ago

Lufthansa, Fraport now aim for airport fees deal next week - sources

1 Min Read

A plane of Germany's air carrier Lufthansa takes off at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 22, 2017.Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - An agreement between Lufthansa and Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, on reduced fees for the carrier's Eurowings budget unit will likely be signed next week now, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Fraport and Lufthansa have been discussing fees, costs and cooperation since Fraport angered main customer Lufthansa by making concessions to Ryanair, enabling the Irish low-cost carrier to start flights from Germany's largest airport earlier this year.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported a deal was close to be being signed.

The contract, which would give Eurowings the same discounts as Ryanair, has been negotiated, but the signing is taking longer due to a technicality, the two sources said.

Fraport and Lufthansa declined to comment.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.