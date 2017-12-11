FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa changes how it awards miles under its loyalty programme
December 11, 2017 / 11:15 AM / a day ago

Lufthansa changes how it awards miles under its loyalty programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is tweaking its loyalty programme Miles & More to award points based on the price of the ticket rather than the booking class and length of the flight, following similar moves by rivals.

The new system comes into effect from March 12, 2018, the airline group said in a statement on Monday.

Members with frequent flyer status will receive more miles per euro spent on flights with Lufthansa group airlines including Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and Brussels.

The move follows similar changes announced recently by Air France-KLM, British Airways and Delta .

Lufthansa said it was “rewarding the purchase of higher-priced tickets more strongly than is currently the case.”

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

