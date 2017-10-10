FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa, pilot union sign deal on pay and pensions
October 10, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 7 days ago

Lufthansa, pilot union sign deal on pay and pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of German airline Lufthansa is seen before the company's annual news conference at the airport in Munich, Germany, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa and its main pilots union have signed a wide-ranging agreement on pay, pensions and conditions, which will boost the airline’s profit this year and brings an end to a long-running row between the two sides.

The deal will bring Lufthansa’s cockpit staff costs down by 5 percent and reduce pension liabilities this year by a high three-digit million euro amount, with a corresponding positive effect on earnings before interest and tax.

Its shares rose by 2.7 percent after the statement.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims

