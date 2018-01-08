FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lululemon hikes Q4 profit, revenue forecasts on strong holiday sales
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 8, 2018 / 11:45 AM / a day ago

Lululemon hikes Q4 profit, revenue forecasts on strong holiday sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canadian yoga and leisure apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on Monday raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts, helped by a strong holiday season.

Lululemon said it now expects net revenue of $905 million to $915 million, higher than its earlier forecast of $870 million to $885 million.

Its expects earnings of $1.24 to $1.26 per share, up from its previous forecast of $1.18 to $1.21.

Lululemon will report results for the fourth quarter ending Jan. 28 on March 27. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.