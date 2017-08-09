FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Danish drugmaker Lundbeck raises 2017 profit outlook
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 9, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 5 days ago

Danish drugmaker Lundbeck raises 2017 profit outlook

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish neuroscience drug specialist Lundbeck raised its profit and sales outlook for the year on Wednesday after posting strong second-quarter results, helped by demand for older medicines.

Lundbeck now expects 2017 revenue to reach 16.7 billion to 17.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.64-2.76 billion) and operating profit to be 4.1-4.5 billion. It had previously forecast 16.5-17.3 billion and 3.6-4.0 billion. ($1 = 6.3372 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.