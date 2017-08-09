FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish drugmaker Lundbeck raises 2017 profit outlook
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 9, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 2 months ago

Danish drugmaker Lundbeck raises 2017 profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish neuroscience drug specialist Lundbeck raised its profit and sales outlook for the year on Wednesday after posting strong second-quarter results, helped by demand for older medicines.

Lundbeck now expects 2017 revenue to reach 16.7 billion to 17.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.64-2.76 billion) and operating profit to be 4.1-4.5 billion. It had previously forecast 16.5-17.3 billion and 3.6-4.0 billion. ($1 = 6.3372 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.