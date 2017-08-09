Danish drugmaker Lundbeck raises 2017 profit outlook

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish neuroscience drug specialist Lundbeck raised its profit and sales outlook for the year on Wednesday after posting strong second-quarter results, helped by demand for older medicines.

Lundbeck now expects 2017 revenue to reach 16.7 billion to 17.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.64-2.76 billion) and operating profit to be 4.1-4.5 billion. It had previously forecast 16.5-17.3 billion and 3.6-4.0 billion. ($1 = 6.3372 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)