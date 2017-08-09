FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lundbeck raises outlook, awaits generic competition
#Healthcare
August 9, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Lundbeck raises outlook, awaits generic competition

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Raises profit outlook for 5th consecutive quarter
    * Q2 results beat forecasts
    * Q2 helped by lack of generic competition

 (Adds CEO, analyst, share price background)
    COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish neuroscience drug
specialist Lundbeck          on Wednesday raised its profit
outlook for the fifth quarter in a row after posting strong
second-quarter results, helped by demand for older medicines and
lack of generic competition.
    Lundbeck's share price has nearly tripled since Kare
Schultz, former heir apparent at Novo Nordisk           , took
over as chief executive in May 2015 and returned the company to
profit by slimming costs.
    The shares had hovered near a record high in anticipation of
upbeat second quarter results and opened up on Wednesday but
were trading 3.3 percent lower at 0942 GMT.
    Second quarter results were boosted by higher than expected
sales of legacy products like Cipralex, Xenazine, Onfi and
Sabril, while sales of the newer schizophrenia drug Rexulti
disappointed.
    Schultz told Reuters a lack of generic competition for the
company's epilepsy drug Sabril helped, and that he expects the
current level of total revenue growth, which grew 13 percent in
the first half, to continue even after the first copycat drug is
launched.
    Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft said Lundbeck is, however,
unlikely to be able to keep raising its outlook once generics
enter the market.
    "The longer (it takes) before the generic competition on
Sabril is introduced, the better for Lundbeck," Lontoft said. 
    Lundbeck now expects 2017 revenue to reach 16.7 to 17.5
billion Danish crowns ($2.64-2.76 billion), up from 16.5-17.3
billion previously forecast. It expects operating profit to be
4.1-4.5 billion, compared to 3.6-4.0 billion seen earlier.
    The company posted second quarter operating profit of 1.05
billion crowns, above analysts' expectations of 978 million
crowns. Net profit of 608 million also beat forecasts of 576
million.
    Lundbeck still hopes to make a breakthrough with its
Alzheimer's treatment, after two late-stage clinical trials on
an experimental drug for the world's most common
neurodegenerative disease failed in February.             
    "We are working on a very early pipeline in Alzheimer's and
Parkinson's. It is still too early to say if they will work in
the end, but there is a large uncovered need so this is an area
where we are doing a lot," Schultz told Reuters.
     ($1 = 6.3372 Danish crowns)

 (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen and Ben Hirschler. Editing
by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/Jane Merriman/Ken Ferris)

