FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 25, 2018 / 9:49 PM / a day ago

Australia's Newcrest Mining buys stake in Canada's Lundin Gold for $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Monday it had invested $250 million to buy a 27.1 percent stake Canadian miner Lundin Gold Inc.

Newcrest said the total $400 million to be raised by Lundin Gold would be used to develop Lundin’s Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador.

Newcrest also said it signed a joint venture with Lundin to earn up to 50 percent direct interest in eight Ecuadoran exploration concessions by spending up to $20 million over five years. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.