February 6, 2018 / 9:27 AM / a day ago

India's Lupin Q3 profit down 65 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd, India’s second-largest drugmaker by revenue, on Tuesday posted a 65 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, well below analysts’ estimates.

Profit came in at 2.22 billion rupees ($34.60 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, versus 6.33 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2E47T4m)

That compared with an average estimate of 4.21 billion rupees from 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 64.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru)

