May 15, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Lupin posts surprise fourth-quarter loss on one-time charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lupin Ltd, India’s second-largest drugmaker by revenue, reported a surprise loss in its fiscal fourth quarter on Tuesday, due to a one-time charge.

The logo of Lupin, India's No. 2 drugmaker, is seen on the facade of its pharmaceutical plant in Verna, in the western state of Goa, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31 came in at 7.84 billion rupees ($115.57 million) compared with a profit of 3.80 billion rupees a year earlier, it said in a statement bit.ly/2IlDaOj.

Fifteen analysts on average expected a profit of 3.20 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company saw a one-time impairment charge of about 14.64 billion rupees in relation to the Gavis group acquisition during the quarter.

($1 = 67.8375 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul and Krishna Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Biju Dwarakanath

