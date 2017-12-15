FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxottica CEO leaves group ahead of merger with Essilor
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 15, 2017 / 6:12 PM / a day ago

Luxottica CEO leaves group ahead of merger with Essilor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Luxottica said on Friday Chief Executive Massimo Vian would leave the group, strengthening the powers of founder and Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio ahead of a merger with France’s Essilor .

Ray-Ban maker Luxottica said Vian would step down three months before the expiry of his term. Vian’s responsibilities will be handed over to both Del Vecchio and Deputy Chairman Francesco Milleri, a close aide of Del Vecchio, who would also take on the position of CEO.

Vian will be paid a gross total amount of 6.3 million euros on top of severance pay, a separate company statement said.

Luxottica, which has been going through a string of changes at the top since Del Vecchio took back the reins of the group in 2014, said the decision was part of a reorganisation and simplication process as it prepares for the 46 billion euro tie-up with lens maker Essilor. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.