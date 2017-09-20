FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No concessions from Luxottica, Essilor - EU antitrust regulators
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 20, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a month ago

No concessions from Luxottica, Essilor - EU antitrust regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Luxottica and Essilor have not offered any concessions to allay EU antitrust regulators’ concerns over their proposed 46-billion-euro ($55.2 billion) merger, according to a filing on the European Commission website.

Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor had until Sept. 19 to do so after the EU competition enforcer expressed its reservations about the deal to the companies last week.

Unless they manage to appease the Commission, it is likely that the regulator will open a full-scale investigation of about four months following the end of its preliminary review which ends on Sept. 26. ($1 = 0.8333 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.