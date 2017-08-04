FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Allianz forms JV with LV= to create 3rd largest British P&C insurer
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 8 days ago

Allianz forms JV with LV= to create 3rd largest British P&C insurer

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German insurance titan Allianz said on Friday that it had agreed to create a joint venture and strategic partnership with British insurer LV= to form the third-largest property and casualty insurance company in the UK.

Allianz will pay 500 million pounds ($657.35 million) in exchange for a 49 percent stake in LV='s General insurance business, a deal that is expected to close in the second half of this year.

In a second stage, Allianz will pay 213 million pounds for a further 20.9 percent stage taking place in 2019.

$1 = 0.7606 pounds Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.