FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 20, 2018 / 6:45 AM / a day ago

LVMH names Serge Brunschwig as new Chairman and CEO of Fendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods group, named on Tuesday Serge Brunschwig as the new chairman and chief executive of its Fendi fashion house, as part of an internal reshuffle.

Brunschwig will replace Pietro Beccari, who will now become the Chairman and CEO of LVMH’s Christian Dior Couture arm. Brunschwig will report to Toni Belloni, LVMH Group Managing Director, LVMH added on Tuesday.

Last month, LVMH reported higher annual profits and said it had made a favourable start to 2018 after a revival in Chinese demand boosted sales last year and spurred on some of its major brands like Louis Vuitton. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.