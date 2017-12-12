FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lyft starts Canada service in first international foray
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
Lyft starts Canada service in first international foray

Lyft starts Canada service in first international foray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc on Tuesday launched its service in Toronto, the first international market for the rival of much larger Uber Technologies Inc .

Lyft is moving outside the United States as Uber faces investigations by governments around the world over its cover up of a massive 2016 data breach.

Lyft raised $1 billion in October, in a financing round led by CapitalG, the growth investment fund of Alphabet Inc and in September hired an initial public offering advisory firm. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
