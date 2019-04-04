Carl Icahn sold Lyft stake to Soros prior to IPO: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold his roughly 2.7 percent stake in Lyft Inc to investor George Soros ahead of the ride-hailing company's initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Wednesday, citing sources.

Jonathan Christodoro, a former managing director of Icahn Capital LP who was on Lyft’s board until last month, connected the activist investor with Soros, which was worth about $550 million at the IPO price, according to the WSJ report.

It was not clear what price Soros paid for the stake, the WSJ said.

Lyft could not be immediately reached for comment.