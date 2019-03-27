Lyft raises IPO price range to $70-$72 per share

FILE PHOTO: The Lyft logo is seen on ride-hailing car in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc said on Wednesday that the price range of its initial public offering was raised between $70 and $72 per share.

At the top end of the revised range, Lyft could raise as much as $2.21 billion.

The company had previously expected the IPO of its 30.7 million shares to be priced in the range of $62 to $68 per share, Lyft said in a filing bit.ly/2FDPbzB.

Lyft’s IPO was oversubscribed, Reuters reported last week.

The company’s progress in its IPO could bode well for larger rival Uber Technologies Inc, which is planning to kick off its IPO in April, Reuters has reported. It has been valued by investment bankers at as much as $120 billion.