Lyft cuts losses as revenue surges -the Information

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft’s losses narrowed in the first half of the year as revenue more than tripled to $483 million, technology news website the Information reported on Thursday.

Lyft’s net loss fell 27 percent to $206 million for the first half of 2017, the website reported, citing the company’s financial statements.

Revenue in the first half of last year is estimated to be around $150 million, although accounting changes make a straight comparison difficult, according to the Information.

The company’s strong revenue gains come at a time when larger rival Uber struggles with a series of scandals and setbacks.

