UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts losses as revenue surges - the Information
#Regulatory News
December 1, 2017 / 12:54 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts losses as revenue surges - the Information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Lyft declining to comment)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft’s losses narrowed in the first half of the year as revenue more than tripled to $483 million, technology news website the Information reported on Thursday.

Lyft declined to comment.

Lyft’s net loss fell 27 percent to $206 million for the first half of 2017, the Information said, citing the company’s financial statements.

Revenue for the year-ago period is estimated to be around $150 million, although comparison is difficult because of accounting changes, the website said.

Lyft’s biggest rival is industry leader, Uber Technologies Inc, whose third-quarter losses widened as it wades through legal troubles and faces regulatory scrutiny across the globe, a source said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva and Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
