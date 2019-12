A Lynas Corp worker walks past sacks of rare earth concentrate waiting to be shipped to Malaysia, at Mount Weld, northeast of Perth, Australia August 23, 2019. Picture taken August 23. REUTERS/Melanie Burton/File Photo

(Reuters) - Australian rare earths producer Lynas Corp said on Monday that it picked the outback town of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, as the new location for an initial processing site.

The miner has been on the lookout for a plant that will remove low-level radioactivity from the materials it ships to Malaysia for separation into elements vital for products ranging from fighter jets to wind farms.