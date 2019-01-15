UK's M&S announces next 17 stores set for closure

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a branch of Marks & Spencer in northwest London, Britain July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Tuesday it has announced locally the next 17 stores proposed for closure as part of its programme to reshape its business.

M&S is targeting 100 British store closures by 2022 as it strives to make at least a third of clothing and home sales online.

Prior to Tuesday’s update it had closed 30 and identified a further eight stores for closure. The latest 17 include stores in Buxton and Huddersfield in northern England and Cwmbran in Wales.