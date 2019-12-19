Xi tells Macau to crack down on actions that harm China's sovereignty

Chinese President Xi Jinping and outgoing Macau Chief Executive Fernando Chui arrive for a cultural performance in Macau, China December 19, 2019, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's return to China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said Macau must strictly enforce the law against anyone who tries to use the former Portuguese colony to undermine China, state broadcaster CCTV quoted him as saying on Thursday.

Xi, on a visit to Macau to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule, urged officials there to “resolutely prevent and crack down on any actions that harm the nation’s sovereignty, safety and challenges the central government’s power or threatens the Basic Law.”