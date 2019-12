China's Xi says patriotism key for Macau's success

Chinese President Xi Jinping and new Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng arrive for a ceremony to inaugurate the fifth-term government of Macau Special Administrative Region and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's return to China, in Macau, China December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday Macau’s patriotism was the most important reason for the success of its “one country, two systems” formula of governance, in remarks appearing to draw a contrast with neighbouring Hong Kong.

Xi praised the gambling hub for being one of the safest cities in the world, where people “rationally” express different views. Xi was attending celebrations to mark Macau’s 20th anniversary of its handover to China. Earlier he swore in the new Macau administration led by Ho Iat-Seng.

In Hong Kong, Xi is facing his biggest political challenge yet after more than six months of pro-democracy protests.