FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Macau casino SJM reports 12.9 pct fall in first half profit
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 3 days ago

Macau casino SJM reports 12.9 pct fall in first half profit

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Macau casino SJM Holdings reported a 12.9 percent fall in first-half net profit on Tuesday, hit by rising competition in the world's biggest casino hub which has eaten away at its market share.

SJM, controlled by the family of former kingpin Stanley Ho, helped put the former Portuguese colony on the map 40 years ago with the fluorescent, onion-shaped Casino Lisboa, and has presided over much of Macau's development as a casino city.

The Chinese territory is the only place in the country where casinos are allowed.

Net profit in the six months fell to HK$955 million ($122 million) from HK$1.1 billion from a year earlier, while revenues dropped 1.9 percent to HK$20.6 billion, SJM said in a statement via the Hong Kong stock exchange.

$1 = 7.8121 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.