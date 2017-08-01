Macau gambling revenue rises 29 pct in July

HONG KONG, August 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the world's biggest casino hub of Macau jumped 29 percent in July, extending a year-long winning streak due to an upsurge in spending by wealthy punters and an increase of leisure visitors driven by the summer holidays.

Monthly gambling revenue in the special administrative region reached 23 billion patacas ($2.86 billion), government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts were expecting growth of 27 to 30 percent.