September 11, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek coalition ally to oppose Macedonia deal in a parliament vote

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of the Greek ruling coalition’s junior partner said on Tuesday he would not back the government if a deal over Macedonia’s name would come to parliament for a vote.

Greek Defense Minister and leader of minor coalition party Independent Greeks Panos Kammenos addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/Files

“If this agreement reaches the point of coming to Greece’s parliament we don’t have the popular mandate to continue to stay in the (coalition) government,” said Defence Minister and leader of the Independent Greeks party Panos Kammenos.

But he said that he did not see this as a likely outcome. Parliamentary elections are due by the autumn of 2019, and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said he does not expect elections before then.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos

