REFILE-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax

SYDNEY, June 16 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.

"We’ve got no current plans to relocate to Singapore or anywhere else," he told a parliamentary inquiry. "There are absolutely no plans for that.”

Macquarie this month had declined to rule out an overseas move after the government introduced the surprise tax on Australia's five biggest banks. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Michael Perry)