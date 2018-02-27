FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated a day ago

Macy's same-store sales growth trounces analyst estimates, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected same-store sales growth for the fourth quarter, fueled by higher holiday sales and a marketing and loyalty program overhaul, sending shares surging in premarket trading.

Sales at Macy’s stores open more than 12 months, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, rose 1.4 percent, well above the average analyst estimate of a 0.31 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Macy’s shares were up as much as 12 percent at $30.70 in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Meredith Mazzilli, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.