FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
April 21, 2018 / 8:28 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Madagascar police fire teargas at opposition protests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar police fired teargas at opposition demonstrators protesting against new electoral laws they say are designed to lock out their candidate from a presidential election due later this year.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the centre of the capital early on Saturday to protest against the laws which were enacted by parliament earlier this month, before police dispersed the protests by firing dozens of teargas canisters at the crowd.

One opposition lawmaker accused the government of attacking opposition MPs while carrying out their work and demanded the president’s resignation.

“(President) Hery Rajaonarimampianina has to resign, he attacks members of Parliament which are in the line of their duty,” said Paul Bert Rahasimanana who represents a constituency in the capital.

“We just wanted to do some report on the adoption of electoral laws and he sends us forces of repression.”

Supporters of Marc Ravalomanana, a former leader of the island nation, say the new electoral laws are designed to prevent him running in the election. The opposition is also contending provisions on campaign financing and access to media in the laws.

Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary, Writing by Duncan Miriri, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.