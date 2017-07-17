Madagascar minister of finance says he resigns

ANTANANARIVO, July 17 (Reuters) - Madagascar's finance minister announced his resignation on Monday following media speculation over differences of opinion between him and the president.

"The conditions enabling me to successfully complete my mission are not fulfilled," Gervais Rakotoarimanana told a news conference, without providing any further explanation for his decision.

"That's why I handed in my resignation as minister of finance and budget to the president of the republic on Friday." (reporting by Lova Rabary; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones)