BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday it has granted conditional approval to Maersk Line’s acquisition of Hamburg Sud.

The world’s biggest container shipping company, Maersk Line will pay 3.7 billion euros ($4.29 billion) for its acquisition of smaller German rival Hamburg Sud. ($1 = 0.8622 euros) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)