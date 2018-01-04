FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway watchdog finds shortcomings after fatal Maersk rig accident
Sections
Featured
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
North Korea
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
CYBER RISK
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
CURRENCIES
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 4, 2018 / 11:40 AM / a day ago

Norway watchdog finds shortcomings after fatal Maersk rig accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) said in a statement on Thursday:

* Denmark’s Maersk Drilling, a subsidiary of conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk, has been ordered to carry out a review of its systems and operations after a fatal accident on the Maersk Interceptor rig in December

* “Based on its preliminary investigation, the PSA has identified serious shortcomings in systems and processes for materials handling,” said the watchdog

* “Maersk Drilling Norge has accordingly been given notice of an order,” it added

* The deadline for compliance with the order is Feb. 28

* One person died following an accident on the Maersk-owned drilling rig at Aker BP’s Tambar oilfield off Norway

* Maersk officials had no immediate comment, but said they would respond later (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.