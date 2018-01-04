UPDATE 1-Norway watchdog finds shortcomings after fatal Maersk rig accident

(Adds Maersk Drilling comment)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) said in a statement on Thursday:

* Denmark’s Maersk Drilling, a subsidiary of conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk, has been ordered to carry out a review of its systems and operations after a fatal accident on the Maersk Interceptor rig in December

* “Based on its preliminary investigation, the PSA has identified serious shortcomings in systems and processes for materials handling,” said the watchdog

* “Maersk Drilling Norge has accordingly been given notice of an order,” it added

* One person died following an accident on the Maersk-owned drilling rig at Aker BP’s Tambar oilfield off Norway on Dec. 7

* “The joint investigation team of Maersk Drilling and AkerBP is working to identify the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident,” said Jakob Korsgaard, managing director of Maersk Drilling Norway, in a separate statement.

* He said Maersk Drilling was fully supporting investigations by the Norwegian police and the PSA

* “We are determined to identify the root cause of the incident and we can confirm that we have received and will comply with the Notice of Order from PSA related to the incident,” Korsgaard said

* The deadline for compliance with the order is Feb. 28 (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Edmund Blair)