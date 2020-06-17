Shipping firm Maersk says second-quarter demand beats initial expectations

A worker is seen next to Maersk shipping containers at a logistics center near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. Picture taken December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/Files

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world’s top container shipping firm, said on Wednesday that market demand was developing “more favourable than originally expected” in the second quarter, sending its shares up 7%.

The coronavirus crisis hit the container shipping trade as supply chains were upended and businesses and factory activity in China and later across the world was disrupted.

However Maersk, which handles one in every five containers shipped by sea worldwide, now expects volumes to fall 15-18% in the second quarter compared to a previous forecast for a 20-25% drop.

It expects second-quarter earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and before restructuring and integration “slightly above” the $1.5 billion achieved in the first quarter.

Maersk will publish full second-quarter results on Aug 19.