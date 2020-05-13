Money News
May 13, 2020 / 6:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Maersk meets first-quarter revenue forecasts but warns on container sector outlook

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen next to Maersk shipping containers at a logistics center near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk posted first-quarter revenue in line with expectations on Wednesday but warned about a drop of as much as 25% in global container volumes in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $1.52 billion, slightly above company guidance provided in March when it suspended full-year guidance due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s biggest container shipping company reported revenue of $9.57 billion versus the $9.59 billion forecast by 16 analysts in a poll compiled by Maersk.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below