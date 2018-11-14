Maersk third-quarter beats forecasts, narrows full-year profit guidance

The MV Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, the world's biggest container ship, arrives at the harbour of Rotterdam August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Files

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk beat third-quarter operating profit forecasts on Wednesday, but said it moved fewer containers than it had expected.

Maersk’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared with 1.09 billion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company narrowed its expectation for full-year EBITDA to be in the range of $3.6 billion to $4.0 billion. It had previously guided between $3.5 billion and $4.2 billion.