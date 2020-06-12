Magellan Health says targeted by ransomware attack

(Reuters) - Pharmacy benefits manager Magellan Health Inc said on Friday it was the target of a ransomware attack in which customer information such as physical addresses and health insurance account details may have been leaked.

The company, which discovered the attack on April 11, said it had no evidence that any personal data had been misused. It said some social security numbers had also been affected.

It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on how many customers had been affected.

Magellan said it had hired a cybersecurity firm and notified law enforcement about the attack.