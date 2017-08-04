FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RHI shareholders approve takeover of Magnesita
August 4, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 2 months ago

RHI shareholders approve takeover of Magnesita

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI on Friday formally approved the company’s plan to buy Magnesita of Brazil despite objections voiced by some small stakeholders about the deal’s complexity and cost.

Holders of more than 99 percent of the shares represented at the extraordinary general meeting approved the plan, which has already been cleared by the European Union and Brazilian competition authorities.

Issues some smaller shareholder objected to included the decision to list the merged firm in London and incorporate it in the Netherlands while having its management based in Austria. Concerns were also raised about the debt RHI would take on. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by David Clarke)

