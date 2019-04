FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd signed a deal with Ford Motor Co’s Indian unit to jointly develop midsize sports utility vehicles in India, the company said on Thursday.

Ford and affiliate companies will invest 6.80 billion rupees ($97.97 million) for the development of the vehicles over a period of 10 years, Mahindra said in a statement here