Mahindra and Mahindra's second-quarter profit slips 26.5% as Indian auto slowdown lingers

A showroom attendant cleans a Mahindra XUV500 car inside the company's showroom in Mumbai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) reported a 26.5% slide in quarterly profit on Friday, as it sold fewer vehicles amid the ongoing slowdown in India’s auto sector.

Net profit after tax came in at 12.13 billion Indian rupees ($170.36 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 16.49 billion rupees during the same period last year, the Mumbai-based company said.

Mahindra and Mahindra sold 11,824 vehicles during the quarter, down 21% from a year earlier.

Revenue from operations fell 14.7% to 11.08 billion rupees.

($1 = 71.2030 Indian rupees)