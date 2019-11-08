Mahindra and Mahindra's second-quarter profit slips 26.5% as Indian auto slowdown lingers

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) reported a 26.5% slide in quarterly profit on Friday, as it sold fewer vehicles amid the ongoing slowdown in India’s auto sector.
Net profit after tax came in at 12.13 billion Indian rupees ($170.36 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 16.49 billion rupees during the same period last year, the Mumbai-based company said.
Mahindra and Mahindra sold 11,824 vehicles during the quarter, down 21% from a year earlier.
Revenue from operations fell 14.7% to 11.08 billion rupees.
($1 = 71.2030 Indian rupees)
