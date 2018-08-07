FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
August 7, 2018 / 8:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit surges 63 percent, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a better-than-expected 63 percent surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, underpinned by robust sales.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Standalone profit after tax, which does not include share of profit from its unit Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd, stood at 12.21 billion rupees bit.ly/2njAKHa ($177.50 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 7.49 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a quarterly profit of 11.74 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from operations grew over nine percent to 135.20 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.7900 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
