Mahindra & Mahindra fourth-quarter profit jumps 70 percent

(Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday said fourth-quarter profit surged over 70 percent, slightly above estimates.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai, India, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Standalone profit after tax, which does not include share of profit from its unit Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd, stood at 10.59 billion rupees ($155.90 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 6.22 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a quarterly profit of 10.45 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations grew 10.5 percent to 133.08 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.9300 Indian rupees)